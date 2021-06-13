Searching for a pretty accurate description of exclusive attributes of usage dating application

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. EXCEPTIONAL VALUE in the HEART OF DR. PHILLIPS! This elegant 3/2 Condo in GATED Phillips Bay offers MAINTENANCE-FREE LIVING, NO REAR NEIGHBORS, & resort-style amenities (pool, clubhouse, fitness center) in one of the best areas in all of Orlando. Spacious unit has tons of natural light & character along with a wonderful split floor plan. Two guest bedrooms + shared bathroom are on one wing & the private main bedroom suite with large bathroom (walk-in shower + garden tub) is on the opposite side. Main suite has its own entrance to the SCREENED-IN BACK PORCH that is perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or favorite book. Fantastic OPEN CONCEPT Living Room + Kitchen Combo includes quality tile flooring throughout! Kitchen has granite counters, 48 wood cabinets, eat-in bar, + an incredible VIEW OF the adjacent CONSERVATION AREA. The living area also offers a separate dining space, breakfast nook that can double as a workspace, + a laundry closet. Additional upgrades include granite in the bathrooms, crown molding, charming light fixtures + fans, volume ceilings, & designer paint. Attached, freshly-painted 1-car garage has plenty of storage room! Inviting curb appeal with stone elevation + landscaping that is maintained by the Association. Phillips Bay is a beautiful, quiet community just a short drive to ENDLESS RESTAURANTS along Restaurant Row, quality retail & the local YMCA. It’s also close to 2 Publix, Trader Joes, Whole Foods & I-Drive! Even cooler, Universal Orlando is practically at its doorstep! Easy access to I4 & The Turnpike making for smooth commutes to Downtown, The Airport, & Disney. ZONED FOR EXCELLENT SCHOOLS! If you’re having a hard time finding a single-family home amidst the limited inventory, this is a very practical alternative. Also great as a 2nd home. THIS IS YOUR CHANCE to live in one of Orlando's strongest & most centrally-located zip codes for an affordable price. Call today for a private tour!