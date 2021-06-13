Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.