Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

By Eileen French
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokerages forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

