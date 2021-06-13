Vortex Defi (VTX) Achieves Market Cap of $81,185.36

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $634.92 million and approximately $17.61 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for about $7.92 or 0.00022201 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.