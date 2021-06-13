Cancel
Vortex Defi (VTX) Achieves Market Cap of $81,185.36

By Cynthia Vaughn
 8 days ago

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $81,185.36 and approximately $4,185.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

