$0.85 EPS Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter
Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.76. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.www.com-unik.info