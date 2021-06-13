Hakka.Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $280,364.00 (HAKKA)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. 1World has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $6,546.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0786 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.