Waves Enterprise Market Cap Hits $16.23 Million (WEST)

By Jared Coughlin
com-unik.info
 8 days ago

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001035 BTC on exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $16.23 million and approximately $597,966.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

www.com-unik.info
