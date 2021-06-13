Filecash (FIC) Market Cap Hits $5.05 Million
Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Filecash has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $98,789.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecash has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.www.com-unik.info