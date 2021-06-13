Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Filecash (FIC) Market Cap Hits $5.05 Million

By Carolyn Dwyer
com-unik.info
 8 days ago

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Filecash has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $98,789.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecash has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

www.com-unik.info
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kusama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Usdt#Xrp#Dot#Egr#Ksm#Btcb#Shib#Kfx#Filecashglobal#Filecash Coin Trading#Changelly#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#News Updates#Filecash Daily Enter#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Obyte (GBYTE) Hits Market Cap of $20.11 Million

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Obyte has a market capitalization of $20.11 million and approximately $331,014.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.68 or 0.00080860 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Raze Network Achieves Market Cap of $4.36 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $442,246.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bonk Market Capitalization Reaches $1.25 Million (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

APYSwap Hits Market Cap of $2.96 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APYSwap has traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $595,403.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

MX Token (MX) Hits Market Cap of $47.37 Million

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One MX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MX Token has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. MX Token has a market capitalization of $47.37 million and $11.10 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Kava (KAVA) Market Cap Hits $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Harmony (ONE) Market Cap Hits $615.34 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $615.34 million and $44.15 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BITTUP Market Cap Reaches $417,691.53 (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. BITTUP has a total market capitalization of $417,691.53 and $107.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITTUP has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One BITTUP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0778 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

ThoreCoin Hits Market Cap of $616.97 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $616.97 million and approximately $16,578.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be bought for about $7,117.35 or 0.22481060 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MediShares (MDS) Market Cap Achieves $5.79 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. One MediShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $577,448.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

reflect.finance (RFI) Market Cap Achieves $947,611.15

Reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $947,611.15 and $2,767.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

InsurAce (INSUR) Achieves Market Cap of $18.84 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and $3.22 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003422 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Achieves Market Cap of $620,617.22

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $620,617.22 and approximately $88.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $640.63 or 0.02008166 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

CCUniverse Reaches Market Cap of $15,686.12 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $15,686.12 and $10.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Cap Reaches $91,784.83

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 32.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $91,784.83 and approximately $128.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
StocksWKRB News

Aleph.im Market Cap Hits $17.64 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $17.64 million and $662,528.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Reaches $610,239.80

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 48.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $610,239.80 and approximately $3,774.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketstickerreport.com

KIWIGO (KGO) Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, KIWIGO has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. KIWIGO has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $110,379.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIWIGO coin can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Method Finance Hits Market Cap of $1.59 Million (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Method Finance has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $14,505.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Method Finance has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

UMA (UMA) Market Cap Hits $539.20 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, UMA has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $8.75 or 0.00026905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $539.20 million and approximately $22.47 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.