Weik Capital Management Acquires 9,215 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

By Eileen French
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeik Capital Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 268.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

