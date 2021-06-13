Blockzero Labs (XIO) Market Cap Hits $7.83 Million
Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $156,013.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.www.com-unik.info