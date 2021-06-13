StakedZEN (STZEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,124.00
StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for about $80.20 or 0.00214360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakedZEN has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $1,124.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StakedZEN has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.www.com-unik.info