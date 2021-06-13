Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ares Protocol Price Down 18.1% This Week (ARES)

By Jared Coughlin
com-unik.info
 8 days ago

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and $3.52 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

www.com-unik.info
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kusama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Ares#Usdt#Dot#Egoras#Egr#Ksm#Btcb#Shib#Kfx#Ares Protocol#Twitter#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#News Updates#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Public Mint Trading 30.3% Lower This Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $145,051.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $8,468.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Chainswap (TOKEN) Price Down 35% This Week

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $120,391.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chainswap has traded down 35% against the US dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketscom-unik.info

MicroBitcoin Trading 19.6% Lower This Week (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $627,012.66 and $160.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Phoenix Global (PHB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $567,886.00

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenix Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $23.59 million and $567,886.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

CCUniverse Reaches Market Cap of $15,686.12 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $15,686.12 and $10.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fantom Price Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, Fantom has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000777 BTC on major exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $632.17 million and approximately $85.56 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Tadpole Finance (TAD) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002061 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052122 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00121572 BTC. Filecoin...
Stockstickerreport.com

SparksPay Trading Down 9.8% This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $26,061.12 and approximately $19.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.
MarketsWKRB News

Egoras (EGR) Trading Down 48.4% This Week

Egoras (CURRENCY:EGR) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Egoras has traded down 48.4% against the US dollar. Egoras has a total market cap of $3.74 billion and $2.77 million worth of Egoras was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egoras coin can now be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.
Stockstickerreport.com

LinkEye (LET) Trading Down 32.8% This Week

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. LinkEye has a market cap of $3.46 million and $510,826.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.
MarketsWKRB News

Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $38.81 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.81 or 0.00118423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $679.74 million and approximately $44.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Fyooz Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $20,781.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fyooz has traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Cubiex Power Trading 29.7% Lower This Week (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Cubiex Power coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002940 BTC on exchanges. Cubiex Power has a total market cap of $156,775.56 and $532.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar.
StocksWKRB News

GoChain (GO) Trading 37.1% Lower This Week

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. GoChain has a total market cap of $19.04 million and approximately $413,866.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

BetterBetting Trading Up 43,024.5% This Week (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketstickerreport.com

InsaneCoin (INSN) Market Cap Reaches $114,890.01

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $114,890.01 and approximately $9.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Bolivarcoin Market Cap Tops $231,780.01 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Bolivarcoin has a total market capitalization of $231,780.01 and approximately $46.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketscom-unik.info

Kabberry Coin Reaches Market Cap of $9,218.00 (KKC)

Kabberry Coin (CURRENCY:KKC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Kabberry Coin has a market capitalization of $9,218.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Kabberry Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kabberry Coin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kabberry Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

BitcoinZ Trading Down 8.2% This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $1,933.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.