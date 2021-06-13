Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Brokerages Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.27 Million

By Carolyn Dwyer
com-unik.info
 8 days ago

Brokerages expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will post $72.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.91 million and the lowest is $70.63 million. Navigator posted sales of $67.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

www.com-unik.info
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvgs#Nvgs#Zacks Investment Research#Royce Associates Lp#Navigator Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockscom-unik.info

Analysts Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Brokerages Anticipate PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $760.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will announce sales of $760.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $758.51 million and the highest is $762.38 million. PAE reported sales of $643.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
StocksWKRB News

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “. NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.88. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79.
TechnologyWKRB News

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report sales of $271.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.50 million and the highest is $276.40 million. Medpace reported sales of $205.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

$840,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post $840,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $890,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $810,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report sales of $51.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the lowest is $49.60 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $50.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce $309.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.24 million and the highest is $333.67 million. Spire reported sales of $321.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report $103.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.80 million and the lowest is $102.00 million. International Money Express reported sales of $85.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report $30.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.31 million and the highest is $35.11 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $24.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$3.18 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will post $3.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 million to $3.34 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $1.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

$247.19 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce sales of $247.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.25 million and the lowest is $247.13 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $126.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $884.61 Million

Brokerages expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to post $884.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $868.20 million to $909.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $924.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

$77.85 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce sales of $77.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the lowest is $77.70 million. Appian reported sales of $66.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

$73.12 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce $73.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.78 million to $75.46 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $84.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report sales of $122.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.76 million and the highest is $125.00 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $55.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce sales of $159.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.23 million and the highest is $160.00 million. StarTek posted sales of $142.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
StocksWKRB News

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “. Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “. Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday,...