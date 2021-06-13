Brokerages Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.27 Million
Brokerages expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will post $72.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator's earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.91 million and the lowest is $70.63 million. Navigator posted sales of $67.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.