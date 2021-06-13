Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

7 Lakes Around The World Known For Their Legendary Monsters

By Inka Piegsa Quischotte
travelawaits.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLakes always have a certain flair of mystery about them. Every time I stand at the shore of a lake, I start to wonder what may be hidden below the smooth and calm surface. And indeed, there are enough stories and legends attached to just about any lake in the world to fire the imagination.

www.travelawaits.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Monster#Okanagan Lake#Lake Memphremagog#Lake Starnberg#Ulvenes#Scotland Nessie#Highland#Nessieland#The Toronto Globe#Whl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
News Break
Science
Country
Argentina
Related
WorldNature.com

Daily briefing: The largest lake the world has ever known

The ancient megalake Paratethys once covered more than 2.8 million square kilometres. Plus, what six months of COVID vaccines have taught scientists. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like to get this Briefing in your inbox free every day? Sign up...
TravelPosted by
Food & Wine

10 Incredible Adventure Vacations Around the World

Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure. After a year of indoor activities (and far, far too many Zoom meetings), it's finally time...
Comstock Township, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Travel Around the World with the Comstock Community Center

Did you know that you can travel internationally with the Comstock Community Center? Here are the details. Now that we have the whole world at our finger tips with the internet, travel agencies are few and far between. Now we can do our own research, book our hotel and flights on our own. However, we don't know what we don't know about other far away lands. To be honest, I didn't know that the Comstock Community Center had a travel group. So, I guess I don't know what I don't know locally.
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World

I often find it interesting to take on games that fall outside of my typical area of interest, reviewing them from an outsider’s perspective. What would a non-football fan like myself, for example, make of a Madden title? As someone not terribly interested in MOBAs, could I have a good time with SMITE? As a non-shooter guy, would I enjoy playing through the campaign of a Call of Duty game? (Spoiler: Yes, very much so.)
Lifestylevacationstravel.com

21 mind-boggling natural phenomena around the world

A trip to see some of the world’s natural phenomena is a uniquely magical experience. From the beautiful to the bizarre, Vacations & Travel takes a look at some of the most insane natural phenomena and the science behind them.
Lifestyleveranda.com

The 20 Most Spectacular Lakes in the World

There is nothing more calm-inducing than standing near sparkling turquoise waters. In fact, recent studies have shown that those who live by the water have better physical health and mental well-being. Since the beginning of human civilization, we have been drawn to rivers, lakes, oceans, and other bodies of water, and lakes especially can offer the untouched beauty and dramatic views we crave. Many have become top destinations for wellness retreats and the world's best luxury resorts. Here, you'll find the 20 most beautiful lakes in the world that offer mountain, medieval town, and red rock canyon views.
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

Around the World With Maggie Shipstead

If you’ve read Maggie Shipstead’s first two, tightly focused novels—Seating Arrangements, a comedy of manners about a wedding on an island in Maine, and Astonish Me, set in the world of professional ballet—you’d be prepared to love her next book. But you wouldn’t have expected a sprawling 593-page barn burner that somehow includes a 1914 trans-Atlantic cruise, Prohibition-era Montana, a great house in the English countryside during World War II, Alaska, Hawaii, the South Pole, and present-day Hollywood. Great Circle (Knopf, May 4) tells the stories of Marian Graves, an early aviatrix who was lost during an around-the-world flight in 1950, and Hadley Baxter, the former teen idol who’s set to play her on film. Sprawling yet beautifully constructed, it’s completely engrossing and, as our starred review said, “so damn entertaining.” I spoke to Shipstead by Zoom from her home in Los Angeles; our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
LifestyleTravelPulse

The Coolest Airports Around the World

Who said airports had to be boring? These awesome airports combine fun with the worst part of traveling: getting there. Here are the coolest airports in the world, complete with an ice skating rink, a robotics lab, full-service spas and...is that a rainforest, inside of an airport?! Yup, that's right. Keep scrolling to discover the airports you won't want to leave.
TrafficPosted by
BoardingArea

Taxi Cabs in Select Countries Around the World

Editor’s note: This article is supposed to be accompanied by slide shows of taxi cabs for each region — larger versions of the ones displayed in the poster below — but the slide shows are not working properly. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and hope to have the issue corrected as soon as possible.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Partial Solar Eclipse Images from Around the World

People across the northern hemisphere looked up today – taking the correct precautions, of course – and were treated to a partial solar eclipse. The partial eclipse covered a region thousands of kilometres wide across most of Europe, northern Asia and north central and north eastern North America. An annular or “ring of fire” solar eclipse was visible to some parts of Greenland, Northern Russia, and Canada.
RecipesFodorsTravel

The Many Ways to Eat Barbecue Around the World

Nothing epitomizes summer more than heading to the beach, firing up the grill, and toasting to cool summer vibes with an icy cold beer. While Americans have a strong affection for barbequing, with the heart and soul of our long-standing roasting tradition in the South perfecting the craft of slow-roasting a whole hog, there are other countries around the world who love barbequing as much as we do.
TravelPosted by
AFAR

National Parks We Love Around the World

Mayan ruins rise above the jungle in Tikal National Park, Guatemala. Ten countries, 10 national parks: Now’s the time to disappear off the grid and lose yourself in the great outdoors. As the world reopens to vaccinated travelers, the planet’s national parks offer a whole lot of peace and quiet...
Mcminnville, ORabc17news.com

Teen working on record trip around the world

MCMINNVILLE, Oregon (KPTV) — A teenager working to set a record on a trip around the world included a stop in McMinnville on Monday. Travis Ludlow is just 18 and is a few weeks into his trip that is taking him around the world solo. He landed in McMinnville after...
Photographynewsfinale.com

Mesmerising photos by Albert Dros show how magical the Netherlands can be in spring

Spring has always been a popular time to visit Holland and a stunning new set of photographs by Dutch snapper Albert Dros confirms why. Entitled ‘Magical Spring in The Netherlands’, the collection showcases showstopping images of Holland’s famous tulip fields alongside shots of wildlife, wildflower-filled forests and windmills shot in the hazy spring light.
Worldodditycentral.com

Toyoni – Japan’s Naturally Heart-Shaped Lake

Surrounded by lush forest on all sides and untouched by human civilization, the heart-shaped Lake Toyoni is a hidden gem among Japan’s many tourism attractions. Up until a few years ago, Lake Toyoni was virtually unknown to most Japanese, but a popular television commercial featuring an aerial view of the heart-shaped natural wonder turned it into a popular tourist spot virtually overnight. The internet is full of digitally-altered heart-shaped lakes, but Toyoni is one of the few, if not the only one, in the world that actually has this shape, so when people learned that it was real, they flocked to the island of Hokkaido to see the natural wonder for themselves.
Montana StatePosted by
Only In Montana

The Huckleberry Patch In Montana Has A Huckleberry Pie Known Around The World

Every Montanan knows that we have the best huckleberries on the planet, and when tourists come from out of state, they quickly learn that too. Our huckleberry treats are legendary, especially huckleberry pie. In fact, the pie at the iconic Huckleberry Patch in Montana is so well-known, you can even have it shipped across the […] The post The Huckleberry Patch In Montana Has A Huckleberry Pie Known Around The World appeared first on Only In Your State.
Shoppingthe-saleroom.com

Around the world with Dreweatts

Dreweatts’ sale of Fine Furniture, Sculpture, Carpets and Works of Art features some spectacular lots from around the globe. From Spain comes a pair of Spanish giltwood framed mirrors overlaid with carved reliefs of St Lawrence and St Michael. Made in the 18th century, they feature shaped arch tops and polychrome decorations. They are offered with an estimate of £1500-2500.
Travelsimpleflying.com

How Long Does It Take To Fly Around The World?

Flying around the world is an amazing experience. Anyone lucky enough to get the chance to do this will probably want to spend as long as possible enjoying the cities and sights along the way. But if you want to fly as quickly as possible, how long would it take? This article takes a look.
LifestyleTelegraph

The six wonders to visit on Queen Victoria's favourite island

Step on to the Isle of Wight ferry, step back in time. At least, that’s what it has always felt like to me, the years peeling back as the ferry pushes out into the Solent, the smudge of the island’s coast sharpening into focus as its details emerge – castle turret followed by flagpole followed by strolling dog walker.
Visual ArtVanity Fair

Around the World in 8 Exhibitions

First, you missed out on tickets to Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Rooms at Tate Modern (for those not embroiled, think Glastonbury meets 25+ vaccine) and then came the P.M.’s announcement that lockdown will not be ending on June 21. But all is not lost, for we have found eight exhibitions...