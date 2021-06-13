Cancel
Travel

What you need to know before going to National Parks this summer

By Joe Hiti
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The National Parks Service expects to have a busy season in 2021 and is looking to ensure park visitors know what to expect as restrictions continue to ease across the country and traffic at parks picks up. “Like lots of places you go this year, we may not yet be...

Lifestyle
Travel
Instagram
Travelbeaconjournal.com

Everything you need to know about visiting Cuyahoga Valley National Park

From hiking and biking to kayaking and horseback riding, there’s something for everyone in Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Initially designated as the Cuyahoga Valley National Recreation Area in 1974, it was renamed Cuyahoga Valley National Park in 2000. The 33,000-acre national park is located in Summit and Cuyahoga counties, between...
Travelspectrumnews1.com

National Parks brace for post-lockdown crowds

As states across the country begin to ease coronavirus restrictions – reopening businesses, museums, restaurants and hotels – Americans have wasted little time returning to one of their most beloved summer pastimes: Travel. But many popular vacation spots abroad are enforcing murky, subject-to-change guidelines for foreign entrants. As a result,...
Arizona Stateworldatlas.com

Saguaro National Park, Arizona

Covering an area of 295,233 sq. km, the State of Arizona is geographically positioned in the southwestern region of the United States. It is also the 6th largest and the 14th most populous state in the USA. Approximately 15% of the state’s total area is privately managed while the rest of the area is managed as parts of public forests and parks, trust lands, and Native American reservations. The National Park Service, an organ of the US Department of Interior, not only supervises the protection of the US National Parks but also protects all the other US natural and historical heritage sites. In Arizona, there are 24 such sites including the 3 National Parks that are under the management of the National Park Service.
Carsmomcollective.com

Riding the Channel Cat Water Taxi: What to know before you go

Riding the Channel Cat Water Taxi is one of our family’s favorite summer activities. Whether you’re a Quad Citizen or a visitor to the area, the Channel Cat is one of the best ways to experience the Mississippi River and our community. The Channel Cat Water Taxi service is operated...
AAA says summer travel will be high for 2021

If you’re planning a summer trip you might want to hurry up and finalize those plans. According to AAA, more people are expected to take a vacation this summer compared to 2019. AAA spokesperson Don Redman said comparing rates for 2020 is pointless considering the pandemic and travelers are anxious to make an excursion.
96.7 KISS FM

Black Bear Escapes Grizzly Bear in Glacier National Park

From the looks of this video black bears and grizzly bears are not friendly with each other and this black bear is lucky. Glacier National Park posted a video on their Facebook of a visitor catching an interaction between a black bear and a grizzly bear and let's just say grizzly bears aren't friendly just to people, apparently they aren't fans of black bears. Here's the video from Facebook.
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Forest says OK to more guided backcountry skiing in the Tetons

Worries about skiers displacing more bighorn sheep had no effect on a plan that doubled the number of days Jackson Hole Mountain Resort guides can lead skiers out of bounds into the Teton Range backcountry. The Bridger-Teton National Forest’s Jackson District Ranger, Mary Moore, signed off Friday on a decision...
600 ESPN El Paso

2021 Cherry Festival: What To Know Before You Go This Weekend

Let the cherry fun begin this weekend at the 2nd annual Cherry Festival at Nichols Ranch and Orchards in La Luz, New Mexico. Families looking for a change of scenery or who want to celebrate dad can take a day trip to this year’s Cherry Festival featuring all things cherry, plenty of eats, and fun family activities all weekend long.
Hawaiʻi Expands Pre-Travel Testing Program to French Polynesia

David Ige announced today that starting June 21, 2021 travelers from French Polynesia may bypass the State of Hawaiʻi’s mandatory 10-day quarantine if they take a COVID-19 test from a trusted testing partner in French Polynesia. The test must be taken no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure and the test result must be negative.