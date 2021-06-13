3 Health Care Stocks To Watch Right Now

Up And Coming Stocks To Watch As The Economy Continues To Reopen. With the current wave of shoppers returning to stores, I could see retail stocks being in the spotlight now. Arguably, they could even be among the most active stocks today in the stock market. Sure, this would be thanks to the economy reopening and more of the population getting vaccinated. If that wasn’t enough, some retailers are seeing persisting consumer trends even as we approach the tail-end of the pandemic. Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) CEO Lauren Hobart recently highlighted that people may be permanently embracing active, outdoor hobbies initiated during lockdowns. Hobart believes that this fundamental shift in consumer spending will continue to boost Dick’s financial performance for the current fiscal year.