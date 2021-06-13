Cancel
Book Review: ‘Moon Lake: A Novel’ By Joe R. Lansdale

By RedCarpetCrash
redcarpetcrash.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1968 a 13 year old boy named Daniel Russell survives an attempted drowning in Moon Lake by his father (who did not make it). Moon Lake use to be a town in East Texas that was flooded to make way for a new town. Some people refused to leave and were killed by the floods. Daniel (who is white) is taked in by the Candles, a black family with a young girl named Ronnie, who becomes good friends with Daniel, until he’s taken away by his Aunt. Now 10 years later he’s a novelist and a reporter and he gets word that his dad’s car and remains have been recovered. He returns to Long Lincoln and is told there were more than one set of bones in the car. Daniel soon starts to investigate the history of Moon Lake and then he and Ronnie (who is now a cop in the town) discover more bones in more cars (the lake has dried up). As they dig in it gets certain people riled up and they come after Daniel to make a point. But he fights them off and learns more and more and it soon puts Daniel and Ronnie and others in danger for their lives when the shocking truths come out. A thrilling tale that starts off fast and never lets up. Twists and turns ramp up to the action leading to a climatic showdown.

