Addis Abebe, June 10, 2021 – The recent US government sanction on Ethiopia has exacerbated polarization of public opinion among Ethiopians both at home and abroad. As it happens, even in normal times, political discourse in Ethiopia comes in black and white. If one adds any other colour to that mix, then one is in trouble. In the context of the current crisis, one is expected to be vehemently pro-TPLF or anti-TPLF. To complicate matters even further, in each case TPLF and the people of Tigray are conveniently jumbled together.