After the Miami Dolphins rolled over against a beat-up Indianapolis Colts team last week, it’s not much of a surprise that almost no one is picking them to win against the reigning champs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the most high-octane offenses in the league and a solid defense while the Dolphins are last or close to last in most measurable categories through the first four weeks of the season. If the Dolphins are going to come out of this matchup with a W, a lot is going to have to go right for them.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO