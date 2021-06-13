Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sonic Team: Ever since the release of Sonic Forces, Sonic Team has been trying to nail the next-gen Sonic experience

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame Informer caught up with the head of the Sonic Team, Takashi Iizuka, to speak to him about the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic’s 30th anniversary, and how the pandemic has affected the company’s celebratory plans. One thing which many of you will wish to know is what happened to the Sonic Team after the release of the disastrous Sonic Forces game in November 2017. Well, the team obviously shipped it and then immediately started working and trying out different ways for them to deliver a truly next generation Sonic game. The team needed to think about how they were going to take the spiky blue hedgehog forward after struggling for years. It seems like they have settled on something as they teased their next generation Sonic game, which is seemingly titled Sonic Rangers, during the Sonic Central stream. Here’s what Mr. Iizuka said:

mynintendonews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Takashi Iizuka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Forces#Sonic Games#Next Gen#The Sonic Team#Sonic Rangers#Sonic Generations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
Related
Video GamesPolygon

Sonic’s original programmer might retire after Balan Wonderworld flop

Yuji Naka, the original programmer of the Sonic the Hedgehog series, confirmed that he has left Square Enix after three years. The departure follows the disappointing critical and commercial reception of his latest work, the platformer Balan Wonderworld. “I can’t talk about the reason now, but I hope I can...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Sega Rep Teases Sonic Colors: Ultimate News For E3 2021

Fans, of course, were eager to know when they would find out more about the new batch of games recently announced and also if there would be another Sonic Central taking place in the future. According to Sega of America's Associate Influencer Manager, Katie Chrzanowski, there "may be" some Sonic...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate Trailer Showcases Tropical Resort Act 2

Before it properly unveiled the totally-not-leaked Sonic Rangers, Sega will be releasing Sonic Colors Ultimate in September. As a remaster of the Wii and Nintendo DS classic, the title sees Sonic and Tails traveling to the Incredible Interstellar Amusement Park to fight Eggman with the help of the Wisps. Check out some never-before-seen gameplay from Tropical Resort Act 2.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Sonic Team Head Talks Sonic Origins, Next Mainline Game, And 30th Anniversary

Late last month, Sega held Sonic Central, a stream jam-packed with Sonic the Hedgehog news. In addition to information about merchandising deals and upcoming animated shorts, we learned about three new projects on the horizon for the speedster. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is up first, bringing the Wii favorite forward to modern platforms, followed by Sonic Origins, a compilation of classic games from Genesis and Sega CD. However, the news that everyone was waiting for came in the form of a cryptic teaser trailer for the next mainline game from Sonic Team.
Video Gamesgranthshala.com

Check out brand-new ‘Sonic Colours: Ultimate’ gameplay footage

The remaster of 2010’s ‘Sonic Colors’ is revealed this September. Sega has released never-before-seen gameplay footage Sonic Colors: UltimateUpcoming Remaster of 2010 sound color. Read more: Four defunct SEGA series that deserve a modern revival. The new video gives players a look at Act 2 of the upcoming game’s Tropical...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Sonic 2022 will be an ‘advancement in what a modern Sonic game can be,’ plus Colors, Origins details

In an interview with Game Informer, Sonic Team head and Sonic series producer Takashi Iizuka discussed the assorted games announced at Sega’s recent Sonic Central presentation, including Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Sonic Origins, and the Sonic the Hedgehog 2022 game (potentially called Sonic Rangers). He didn’t have anything overly tremendous to share, but for hungry fans, there are a few decent morsels to consider.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Sonic Mania and Horizon Chase Turbo Are the Next Free Games on the Epic Games Store

For the second time in two weeks, we know what the next free games on the Epic Games Store will be a week before they’re free. The next free games on the Epic Game Store will be Sega’s Sonic Mania and Aquiris Game Studios’ Horizon Chase Turbo. They will replace Overcooked! 2 and Hell is other demons, which are free from June 17th – 24th. Overcooked! 2 and Hell is other demons replaced Control, which was free from June 10th – June 17th.
Video GamesRaspberry Pi

Balan Wonderworld review: sub-sonic

If there’s one thing that’s synonymous with platformers, it would surely be jumping. So when you discover that you can’t always jump in Balan Wonderworld, it’s an early sign that something is amiss. In a game about acquiring power-ups – a total of 80 costumes, each with their own ability – sometimes a variation of jumping is your power-up as the main buttons are all tied to a single action.
Video Gamesgameskinny.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate Releases this Fall on All Platforms

Sonic Colors Ultimate is an enhanced version of the original and adds an all-new mode. Sega announced Sonic Colors Ultimate during the Sonic 30th Anniversary event and debuted a new Sonic Colors Ultimate trailer during E3 2021. Colors Ultimate. It features enhanced visuals, the new Rival Rush mode, backwards compatibility...
Video Gamespantheonsite.io

Here’s two full levels from Sonic Colors: Ultimate

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is still slated to debut in September on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch, and before that happens all we really need is a quick look at some gameplay to see how it runs. And that’s just what we got with E3. Debuting via two separate channels...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Reveals New Images & Video

SEGA has released new content for Sonic Colors: Ultimate today as players have some new screenshots and video to check out. Ever since the game was announced, people have been wondering what improvements would be made to this version of the game. We kind of figured there would be some visual improvements, especially for a game with the word Colors in the title, and it appears SEGA has gone above expectations and made the game pop and shine at a new level.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Japan: Game Builder Garage is No.1, beating Ratchet and Clank and Final Fantasy 7 Intergrade

The latest Japanese video game hardware and software charts have arrived and it was a big week for new releases. Game Builder Garage for the Nintendo Switch, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PlayStation 5, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for PlayStation 5, and Guilty Gear: Strive for PlayStation 4, all entered the top ten this week. However, it was Game Builder Garage which claimed the fabled No.1 spot. The Nintendo Switch family of systems also performed admirably as Nintendo shifted 78,317 Switch units. Here’s the best-sellers for the period of 7th June, 2021 to 13th June, 2021: