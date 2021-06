The schedule has gotten taxing for the New York Mets (36-29), who are in the midst of a brutal stretch of 33 games in 31 days as they begin to make up some of the many games that have been postponed off of their schedule. The Mets are fresh off a series loss against the Washington Nationals and have another doubleheader on tap for today as they begin a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves (33-36). First pitch for Game 1 of the twin bill is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. at Citi Field while the nightcap won’t start any earlier than 8:10 p.m.