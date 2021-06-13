The Mystery Character Jordana Brewster Wants To Finally See In The Fast Series
It's been 20 years of "Fast and Furious" films, and over the course of those two decades, fans have met plenty of fast-driving, law-breaking, world-saving superstars. It all started with Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), and Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) in "The Fast and the Furious," which debuted in 2001. In the seven films since, characters like Tej Parker (Ludacris), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Han Lue (Sung Kang), and Gisele Yashar (Gal Gadot) joined the family, as did other longtime friends of the Toretto family who helped Dom with anything and everything he needed.www.looper.com