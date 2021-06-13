Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

No Hokie Hokie high at Virginia Tech; marijuana still banned

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Marijuana legalization is coming to Virginia, but universities in the state aren’t following suit.

Virginia Tech recently updated its student code of contact to make clear that marijuana is still banned on campus even after July 1, when Virginia’s new legalization law takes effect.

The Blacksburg school is the first in the state to revise its code of conduct in response to legalization.

But The Roanoke Times reports that other universities in the state also plan to keep marijuana banned on campus. Some schools say their codes of contact need no update because they clearly ban the drug. Other schools say they are reviewing whether changes are necessary.

The paper reports that schools are reluctant to allow marijuana in part because they fear a loss of federal funding under the the Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

484K+
Followers
255K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Roanoke, VA
Blacksburg, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Blacksburg, VA
Education
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Legalization#Hokie#Ap#The Roanoke Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Virginia Tech
Related
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maine books-to-children program to add 2 dozen more schools

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A program that gets books to Maine schoolchildren said it is adding two dozen new schools in the coming academic year. Dirigo Reads seeks to get a book to every Maine first-grader each month during the school year by 2025. The campaign said the addition of 24 new schools will bring the total number of participating schools to 50 for the 2021-22 school year.