Why ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Fans Will Love Spinoff ‘Wellington Paranormal’
The blood-lusting world of What We Do in the Shadows — the 2014 vampire mockumentary flick that inspired FX's hilarious series of the same name — is back for more fun. The Kiwi comedy spinoff Wellington Paranormal, making its U.S. debut, follows two Wellington, New Zealand, cops (Mike Minogue and Karen O'Leary) who "tackle paranormal crime in New Zealand's most haunted city," explains writer-producer Paul Yates.