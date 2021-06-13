Why ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Fans Will Love Spinoff ‘Wellington Paranormal’

Batwoman has gone through an avalanche of changes in its second season, as the hit The CW series has shifted in some significant ways. Following the departure of star Ruby Rose last summer, her character of Kate Kane/Batwoman was briefly written out of the show, only to be reintroduced — now played by Wallis Day — midway through Season 2. Fans have been eager to see how Day's take on the character will evolve, and Sunday, they got their answer in an unexpected way. Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 17 of Batwoman, "Kane, Kate", below! Only look if you want to know!