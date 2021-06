Geoff Keighley already anticipated it on Twitter a few minutes before closing the Kickoff Live gala of the Summer Game Fest 2021: waiting for the final fireworks was going to be rewarded. After years of silence, Elden Ring took over the stage again with a new trailer with gameplay, in which some of the relevant details of the film were finally revealed. Next work by Hidetaka Miyazaki. As an intergenerational title, it is worth wondering if the updates to the new consoles will be free if we have a copy on PS4 or Xbox One.