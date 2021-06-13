Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Marvel’s Guardians Of Galaxy’ Revealed, No Live Service, No DLC, Entirely Story-Driven

By Paul Tassi
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, we just got a look at what Eidos Montreal is working on that is definitely not a third Deus Ex game, as sad as that might make some people. Rather, they are working with the insanely valuable Marvel license that has already been somewhat fumbled with Marvel’s Avengers. But now we have to hope that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, structured entirely differently, is going to live up to its potential.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

218K+
Followers
54K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Video Game#Guardians#No Live Service#Dlc#Deus Ex#Avengers#Sci Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Eidos Montreal’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Looks Worryingly Similar To Marvel’s Avengers

Back in August 2020, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics introduced to the world their vision of Marvel’s Avengers, the live-service game that brought everyone’s favourite heroes to life. Unfortunately, it was a less-than-stellar affair, and fans are still forgivably disgruntled today. Now, Eidos Montreal is taking a swing with the newly revealed Guardians of the Galaxy at E3 2021. Cue the uncertainty and fear.
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Best Guardians of the Galaxy comic book stories of all time

Thanks in large part to their popularity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, cosmic superheroes the Guardians of the Galaxy have become household names - to the point where reports have surfaced that the team is getting their own video game. While we'll have to wait to learn any details about...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Will Launch for Nintendo Switch as Well

UPDATE: It’s been confirmed that the game’s Switch launch will be a cloud-exclusive release. At their recent E3 2021 presentation, Square Enix announced Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a single player narrative driven third person action-adventure game, developed by Eidos Montreal. Originally announced for PC and current- and last-gen consoles, it’s now been confirmed, surprisingly enough that it’ll see a day and date launch on the Nintendo Switch as well.
Video Gamescriticalhit.net

Guardians of the Galaxy is aiming to be Marvel’s coolest video game starring a bunch of A-holes

One of the biggest surprises of E3’s second day was easily the reveal of a Guardians of the Galaxy game at the Square Enix Presents showcase, which looked nothing like the publisher’s infamously-empty Marvel’s Avengers. Whereas that game starring Marvel’s A-team felt like it was checking boxes on a live to-do list, Guardians of the Galaxy is hitting PC and consoles later this year as a dedicated single-player game.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Cover Reveal – Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy

When I learned Eidos-Montreal was working on a Guardians of the Galaxy game, I assumed the superhero team dynamic would lead to a cooperative or multiplayer experience, much like Crystal Dynamics’ take on The Avengers. That surprisingly isn’t the case. Eidos Montreal is sticking to the script it knows well. From Thief to Deus Ex, this development studio has proved it knows how to make riveting single-player experiences that are backed by meaningful player choice. That’s exactly what Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is.
Video GamesKotaku

Guardians Of The Galaxy

Today at E3 Square Enix announced Guardians of the Galaxy, a new game based on the popular Marvel team featured in movies and comics. It’s being developed by Eidos Montreal. It’s out on October 26, 2021. The game features a new original story featuring Marvel’s cosmic misfits. At the start...
Video Gamesgmnewshub.com

E3 2021: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Hitman mobile game and all that Square Enix announced – Times of India

Square Enix, at its E3 2021 showcase, made several new announcements and released new trailers of their upcoming games and expansion packs. The 40 minutes show mostly focused on upcoming titles which includes the much anticipated Marvel Guardian of Galaxy, expansion pack for Marvel Avengers, a new Hitman mobile game and more. Here’s everything that Square Enix announced at E3 2021.
Video Gameslrmonline.com

Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Trailer Revealed From Square Enix

This one came out of the blue, but today we can share the first trailer for a Guardians of the Galaxy game coming from Square Enix. E3 is currently taking place and therefore lots of game reveals. However when this one popped up yesterday I was initially very excited. Guardians of the Galaxy seems like a great idea for a video game. However, after watching the reveal trailer and gameplay trailers below, my expectations were somewhat dampened. Check it out for yourself first.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy”: Star-Lord hechtet ins Action-Adventure

The development studio Eidos-Montréal presented its new title at E3: “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” is a colorful action-adventure game that apparently emphasizes humor. Players control the comics and Marvel films well-known “Star-Lord”, who should always fight alongside his Guardian comrades. The developer studio from Canada, which belongs to Square...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: First Eternals Trailer Teases The MCU’s Cosmic Epic

One upon a time, a movie like Eternals would be viewed as a huge risk and a gamble for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s a $200 million cosmic comic book adaptation based on a property that doesn’t hold much name recognition with casual audiences, featuring a narrative told across 7000 years focusing almost entirely on a roster of names that won’t hold much sway among those unfamiliar with the source material.
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Come and Get Your Love: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Launches October 26

As soon as Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero” kicked off during the reveal trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, we knew we were in for a treat. Revealed today during the Square Enix Presents E3 2021 livestream, we got our first look at the newest adventure for Star-Lord, Groot, Gamora, Rocket, and Drax in an all-new and original take on the Guardians of the Galaxy from developer Eidos-Montréal.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Guardians of the Galaxy game is based on the Marvel series’ best comic run

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a brand-new take on the ragtag band of heroes, though it stays true to its roots by channeling the comic book series’ best run. Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning are responsible for creating the 2008 series responsible for popularizing the now-iconic team composition. The new Guardians of the Galaxy title features Abnett’s blessing and involvement, ensuring that long-term fans should get a lot out of the original video game narrative.