‘Marvel’s Guardians Of Galaxy’ Revealed, No Live Service, No DLC, Entirely Story-Driven
Well, we just got a look at what Eidos Montreal is working on that is definitely not a third Deus Ex game, as sad as that might make some people. Rather, they are working with the insanely valuable Marvel license that has already been somewhat fumbled with Marvel’s Avengers. But now we have to hope that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, structured entirely differently, is going to live up to its potential.www.forbes.com