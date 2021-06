Pauly D and Nikki Hall are not engaged. I repeat, comrades: Pauly and Nikki are not engaged. Despite last week's cliffhanger, it turns out it wasn't a diamond ring Pauly got down on one knee and pulled out of his pocket to present to Nikki. Instead, inside the jewelry box was Pauly's Ring Doorbell code. It wasn't a proposal, but from a commitmentphobe like Pauly D, it may be the next best thing. And Nikki took the prank with grace on this week's episode of MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.