Guardians of the Galaxy Game Officially Announced From Deus Ex Devs - E3 2021

Officially announced at E3 2021, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has been a hot-button topic with video game and comic fans for the last few months. Developed by Eidos-Montreal and published by Square Enix, the game is less than two weeks away, coming to PC and consoles on October 26, 2021. Two weeks ahead of its release, whoever is running the official Eidos-Montreal YouTube channel clearly can’t contain themselves, and has just uploaded the game’s launch trailer. While not containing completely new footage, there are glimpses of a few things we haven’t seen before, including a glimpse of what looks to be Adam Warlock. This wouldn’t be too surprising, as the Universal Church of Truth has already been revealed to a major antagonist in the new title.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO