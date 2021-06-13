CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians of the Galaxy Game Officially Announced From Deus Ex Devs - E3 2021

By Matt T.M. Kim
IGN
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleEidos Montreal has officially announced it is working on a Guardians of the Galaxy game, and it's coming on October 26, 2021. Announced during the Square Enix Presents stream at E3 2021, players will take on the role of Star-Lord in the third-person action-adventure game – using jet...

Inside the Magic

How You Can Be in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’!

There are few studios that can claim to have as much success as Marvel does right now. Every movie and television show the studio puts out seems to be an immediate hit and gets fans buzzing. Between WandaVision and Loki to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it seems that there is nothing that Marvel can do that fans won’t love.
MOVIES
cogconnected.com

You Are in for a Treat With Guardians of the Galaxy’s Epic Soundtrack

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Audio Supervisor Steve Szczepkowski Spills the Tea. This has been a stellar year for videogame music, and when Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy releases later this month, it’s a sure bet that the score and licensed songs will be a huge part of Ubisoft’s epic story. I had a chance to talk with the game’s audio director, Steve Szczepkowski about all things Guardians and the kickass sound and music design of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Has Received a New Trailer

Eidos-Montréal has released a new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy. The characters still look like discount versions of their MCU counterparts, but the game does look like a lot of fun. I like the 80’s music, and the action looks solid. I’m not entirely sold on the jokes from the trailers. Some of them have been funny, while others have been pure cringe.
VIDEO GAMES
otakustudy.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Video Game Receives Music Video for ‘Zero to Hero’, Full Licensed Tracklist

As we get closer to the release of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and GeForce Now – Square Enix and developer Eidos-Montreal have shared a new ’80s style music video’ to celebrate the official release of “Zero to Hero”, the second single from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord Band. Both of the group’s singles are also featured on the official Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Original Video Game Playlist, which has also been released today.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Launch Trailer Released

Officially announced at E3 2021, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has been a hot-button topic with video game and comic fans for the last few months. Developed by Eidos-Montreal and published by Square Enix, the game is less than two weeks away, coming to PC and consoles on October 26, 2021. Two weeks ahead of its release, whoever is running the official Eidos-Montreal YouTube channel clearly can’t contain themselves, and has just uploaded the game’s launch trailer. While not containing completely new footage, there are glimpses of a few things we haven’t seen before, including a glimpse of what looks to be Adam Warlock. This wouldn’t be too surprising, as the Universal Church of Truth has already been revealed to a major antagonist in the new title.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Adam Warlock Confirmed to be a Key Player in Guardians of the Galaxy Game

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. After Adam Warlock made some noise following the casting of Will Poulter in the Vol. 3 movie of the franchise, the Guardians of the Galaxy Game made sure it is at par with the trend of the film it is based on. In a new trailer released, the character appeared for a few seconds and it was the perfect tease for him who is confirmed to be a key player in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Vast Deus Ex mod restores the original game's vision for a female protagonist

Game mods that let you change the protagonist's gender are a dime a dozen, but not like this. A new Deus Ex Mod called the "Lay D Denton Project" lets you play the classic immersive sim as a female UNATCO agent, something developer Ion Storm ended up cutting from the original game. It even goes so far as to re-record all of the main character's dialogue, change every single text or verbal pronoun reference, and in some cases even add or significantly modify characters to have it make sense that characters are speaking with a female.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Monark, the School RPG from Ex-Shin Megami Tensei Devs, Comes West in February

Monark, an RPG set in a supernatural school and developed by several ex-Shin Megami Tensei devs, will be heading to the west this February. As announced in a new trailer, Monark will release to fans in the US on February 22, 2022, before coming out in Europe three days later on February 25. Upon its release, fans will be able to play the game across multiple different platforms including PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Adam Warlock Explained: Who Is the Guardians of the Galaxy Character?

Marvel Studios usually keeps things pretty close to the vest when it comes to new characters making their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, but not when it comes to Adam Warlock. We've known ever since the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 that this cosmic messiah's reign is close at hand, and now we known who will play the hero in Guardians 3.
MOVIES
/Film

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Is Getting A Score From The Suicide Squad Composer

Filmmaker James Gunn has made a name for himself as someone whose work is heavily reliant on music. His keen sense of where and when to use needle-drops gets all the attention, but equally as important has been the underlying score for his movies. His collaboration with Marvel on both of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies has featured Tyler Bates as his regular composer, but that partnership will apparently come to an end with "Volume 3.
MOVIES
411mania.com

James Gunn Reveals Dave Bautista Defended Woman From Harasser At Guardians of the Galaxy Wrap Party

In a post on Twitter, director James Gunn revealed that Dave Bautista defended a woman during the Guardians of the Galaxy wrap party from a man that had been harassing her. He wrote: “That wrap party was fun! My primary memory was when a crew member was harassing one of our stand-ins & @seangunn was protecting her & the guy got pushy with Sean & @DaveBautista tapped the harasser’s chest & he FLEW ACROSS THE ROOM because Dave actually has real-life superpowers!”
MOVIES
player.one

Guardians of the Galaxy PC System Requirements

The upcoming super-hero game by Square Enix, Guardians of the Galaxy, is a week away. The game will launch on all major platforms, including Nintendo Switch, on October 26. Being a console player has some advantages. While they just have to install and play the game, PC players first need to check if they can run the game or not.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

5 Best Xbox One Games 2021: Halo, Assassin’s Creed, more

Gaming comes naturally to some and, to others, it takes a lot of work. Regardless, that’s not going to stop anyone from spending hours trying out new games to hone their skills. If you’re someone who is interested in what Xbox has to offer, you’re in luck. Microsoft’s Xbox One is one of the most powerful video game consoles ever made, but what good is all that power if you don’t have the latest and greatest games to play? If you’ve been slacking lately and you’ve neglected to keep up with all of the great releases that have been hitting...
VIDEO GAMES

