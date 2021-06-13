Redfall Is an Open-World Co-Op Shooter with Vampires from Arkane Studios for 2022
Arkane Studios is creating a brand new IP called Redfall, and it was just revealed with an action-packed cinematic trailer. There is… a lot going on in the footage revealed during the Microsoft & Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase, including (but not limited to) explosions, magic powers, robots, and vampires. Redfall looks like it will mix supernatural elements and co-op gameplay when it arrives in summer 2022, as Xbox head Phil Spencer explained that the game is an “open-world, immersive shooter that you can play alone or with your friends.”www.escapistmagazine.com