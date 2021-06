Google’s Stadia platform was seemingly on the up-and-up at the tail-end of 2020 but with the search giant shutting down its gaming studio before a gaming title was launched, many of us questioned the company’s long-term commitment to its cloud gaming service. Already under threat by Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass product that was previously only available on consoles, smartphones, and PCs, Stadia Pro would appear to about to undergo an extinction-level event thanks to the Xbox Game Pass coming to popular web browsers in a few weeks time.