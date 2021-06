Valorant Year 1 Event Pass release date is soon, and players who have been enjoying the current YR1 events are excited to see what the Event Pass has in store for them. Some players have speculated that it'll be similar to the Battle Pass currently in the game, but Riot Games has announced that it will be free for all to enjoy, and take part in the celebration of Valorant's first anniversary. Here's when players can access the Year 1 Event Pass in Valorant.