STALKER 2 E3 2021 trailer showcases first gameplay footage
GSC Gameworld has released the E3 2021 trailer for STALKER 2, featuring gameplay footage from it. STALKER 2 will be using Unreal Engine 4 and will be coming to PC in 2022. STALKER 2 will be a unique blend of FPS, immersive sim and horror, with a really thick atmosphere. The game promises to feature one of the biggest seamless open-world environments, and will be using Unreal Engine 4. Do note that this in-engine gameplay trailer does not represent the quality of the final build. As such, things may change until the game hits the digital shelves.www.dsogaming.com