STALKER 2 E3 2021 trailer showcases first gameplay footage

By John Papadopoulos
dsogaming.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGSC Gameworld has released the E3 2021 trailer for STALKER 2, featuring gameplay footage from it. STALKER 2 will be using Unreal Engine 4 and will be coming to PC in 2022. STALKER 2 will be a unique blend of FPS, immersive sim and horror, with a really thick atmosphere. The game promises to feature one of the biggest seamless open-world environments, and will be using Unreal Engine 4. Do note that this in-engine gameplay trailer does not represent the quality of the final build. As such, things may change until the game hits the digital shelves.

www.dsogaming.com
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Dolmen E3 Reveal Trailer Showcased

During the Koch Primetime E3 2021 Livestream Event, Massive Work Studios revealed their latest project titled, “Dolmen.” Dolmen is a third person action game with RPG elements, where Sci-Fi and Cosmic Horror are mixed in an engrossing gameplay experience. The development according to the interview of the developers, said that this game will challenge players to explore the dark and mysterious side of dark space traveller and not only that, they will encounter aliens that bring out horror and suspense in a new way. The game is expected to be released the later part of 2021 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the PC. For more info, expect more news on their Twitter feed.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Toy Soldiers HD E3 First Look at Gameplay Announcement

Starting tomorrow June 9, the overhauled, upgraded, and better-than-ever video game Toy Soldiers HD will be at E3 2021. The game is published by Accelerate Games and developed by Signal Studios, which will be released on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox one this coming August 2021. At E3...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Elderand Looks Like a Castlevania Love Letter in its First Gameplay Trailer

Developer Graffiti Games revealed the first gameplay footage of its upcoming Metroidvania title Elderand over the weekend, and it certainly appears as though its gritty combat and pixelated visuals will appeal to mega-fans of Konami’s storied franchise, Castlevania. “Elderand is a love letter to Castlevania with modern elements that fans...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

E3 2021 LIVE: Schedule, Trailers, Announcements, Showcases & More

If there's one thing we can promise, it's that there will be plenty to talk about. Like a kid a Christmas we eagerly await the latest showing from our favourite publishers and developers. E3 2021 promises to be very different to previous years, we can only hope the all-digital nature of the show help things run smoothly.
Video Gamescaposts.com

Watch the first gameplay trailer for Elden Ring, coming January 21st 2022

Elden Ring is an upcoming action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game is a collaborative effort between game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and fantasy novelist George R. R. wikipedia.orgElden Ring - Wikipedia 14:51 06/10/2021. There’s a lot to see here. The first gameplay from...
Video GamesIGN

Elden Ring - First Gameplay Reveal Trailer

See the mythical world created by From Software and George R. R. Martin in this first gameplay trailer for Elden Ring, featuring terrifying bosses, a dazzling open world, and a mysterious story. Coming January 21st, 2022.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

E3 2021 biggest announcements: Latest news, trailers, gameplay and more

E3 2021 is just getting underway, with a suite of game trailers and announcements already revealed ahead of the gaming showcase’s official virtual start. The game trailers are coming thick and fast, thanks to the Summer Game Fest on June 10. And we can expect many more once the biggest E3 conferences from the likes of Ubisoft and Microsoft get underway in the next couple of days.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Elden Ring Release Date Announced, Gets First Gameplay Trailer

Fans of FromSoftware have been eagerly awaiting news on Elden Ring for what seems like an eternity. Lucky for them, the wait is finally over. The game’s publisher, Bandai Namco, announced today that the game will release on January 21, 2022, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via STEAM. Additionally, it will support Smart Delivery on Xbox consoles as well as a Free Upgrade to PS5 for those who purchase the PS4 version of the game.
Video GamesNintendo Life

OlliOlli World's E3 Trailer Showcases The Sights And Sounds Of Radlandia

It seems that Switch gamers will have a glut of skateboarding games to enjoy before long. At the end of the month Birdman himself is coming to Nintendo's console with Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, and we recently had confirmation that SkateBIRD is shredding to Switch in August. We also have OlliOlli World lined up for a Winter 2021 launch, and publisher Private Division released a new E3 trailer for the game.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Battlefield 2042 Full Gameplay Reveal Coming at the Xbox and Bethesda E3 Showcase

EA and DICE just pulled the curtain back on Battlefield 2042, and yet, while we did get an action packed trailer created with the game’s engine, we’ve yet to see real gameplay. Thankfully, following the reveal trailer, EA comms director Andy McNamara announced we’ll be seeing the game in action at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 13.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

First ‘Battlefield 2042’ gameplay trailer shows tornadoes, rockets and wingsuits

After a brief tease, EA and DICE are finally ready to show what Battlefield 2042 is like to play — and the earlier trailer wasn’t far off from reality. The companies used Microsoft’s E3 2021 event to show gameplay that’s just as ludicrous as the previous trailer suggested, including chaos-inducing tornadoes, a rocket launch and wingsuits. In other words, it’s ‘classic’ Battlefield — including the creative use of an ATV to take down a helicopter.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles E3 and New Features Gameplay Trailers

Capcom have released a new gameplay trailers for narrative mystery game The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles during their E3 Showcase. As previously reported, The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve originally launched only in Japan on Nintendo 3DS; showing the adventures of Phoenix Wright’s ancestor; Ryunosuke Naruhodo. The game is set in Meji era Japan (or Nippon as it was known), when the western world first began to influence the nation; along with their legal system. Ryunosuke’s first client to defend; himself.
Video GamesGamespot

Wizard With A Gun Gameplay and Cinematic Trailer | Devolver Digital E3 2021

Galvanic Games and Devolver Digital bring a highly stylized cinematic and gameplay trailer showcasing Wizard With a Gun. Wizard With a Gun appears to be a Western inspired game with various monsters and interesting creatures with unique powers and skill and Wizard With A Gun is a multiplayer survival sandbox game. Wizard With A Gun releases to the Nintendo Switch and PC sometime in 2022.
Video GamesGamespot

Shadow Warrior Gameplay Trailer 2 | Devolver Digital E3 2021

Shadow Warrior, the arcadey first person shooter revealed a second gameplay trailer during the Devolver Digital E3 2021 press conference. Shadow Warrior looks like a high speed Doom inspired shoot everything romp filled with exploding enemies, gadgets for getting around, and all kinds of insane weaponry. Shadow Warrior releases sometime in 2021 for all major platforms.