Vampire-slaying co-op shooter Redfall announced at Xbox & Bethesda Showcase

By Tom West
trueachievements.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xbox & Bethesda Showcase ended its killer games lineup with Arkane Austin's newest IP, Redfall, in a cinematic trailer highlighting the game's vampire-blasting premise. The Prey and Dishonored developer dropped the announcement trailer for Redfall during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase event. Xbox Wire says the game is a co-op, open-world, first-person shooter that pits players against a bloodthirsty legion of vampires. You'll be able to play either solo or with a group of friends when the game launches next summer on Xbox Series X|S.

www.trueachievements.com
