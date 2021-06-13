Cancel
Xbox Mini Fridge closes out Xbox & Bethesda Showcase with a chilled reveal

By Tom West
trueachievements.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xbox & Bethesda Showcase ended with a reveal of the previously announced Xbox Mini Fridge, and it's releasing later this year. Yes, that promise of a gaming system to keep our beverages cool is coming to fruition. We know what you're thinking, and we can assure you that this is real. It's the Xbox Mini Fridge and it'll be launching this holiday season. There's not much else to say about this really — it's a fridge, it cools things down, and it's undeniably awesome, no matter what the haters say.

www.trueachievements.com
#Xbox Mini Fridge
