Arkane's Redfall Revealed, Explains What Vampire Tastes Like

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkane Austin closed out the Xbox + Bethesda Showcase with a vampiric bang, revealing an upcoming Xbox exclusive IP, Redfall. The stylish trailer doesn't show any gameplay, but it still didn't disappoint many judging by reactions on Twitter. The trailer evokes a kind of Left 4 Dead style gameplay, as the upcoming game from Arkane will be a co-op, open world first person shooter. You'll be able to jump in solo or with up to four players as you take out vampires with umbrella force powers, military precision, and a hint of paranormal investigation.

