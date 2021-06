It was at E3 2018, the same one that Starfield, Bethesda’s first new IP in many years, was uncovered. The Elder Scrolls VI appeared in a short teaser with little information, beyond the logo that appeared at the end. Has passed a decade since the release of the fifth installment of the saga, a video game that has appeared on multiple platforms and generations. Is it time to turn the page? Will the new adventure be at the conference that Microsoft and Bethesda will hold jointly at E3 2021? It is anyone’s guess, but to serve as an aperitif, we gather all the information that has been published about the video game.