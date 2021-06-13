How dare Replaced look this good?

Now that we can end this edition of the fair, it is time to recap the E3 2021, an event in which we have already reviewed both the best games we have seen and the great absentees that we have missed. It has been a busy day for many games that have been shown on video, and this is probably the best way to check public interest in them. In this way, below we are going to review the most viewed trailers of E3 -with a very special exception-, always taking into account the total views on the official channel of the game in question.