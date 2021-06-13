How dare Replaced look this good?

While other first-person sword fighting games like Mordhau and Kingdom Come: Deliverance have tried to sell themselves on the realism of their hitboxes or the high skill ceilings of their combat systems, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare has always been unashamed to fall a bit more on the arcadey side. Its sequel, Chivalry 2 continues that tradition, and I think it's actually a better multiplayer experience because of that philosophy. There’s still a lot of skill involved, but it's easier to dive in and start getting some gloriously gory kills without feeling like you're a sheep surrounded by wolves. And that's how you build and keep a strong community.