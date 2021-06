The 2021 edition of Sonus Festival, which was due to held in Croatia this summer on the island of Pag, has been postponed. “Because of the global ongoing uncertainty around the Coronavirus pandemic, it is with a heavy heart that we cancel Sonus Festival 2021. Given all the limitations and restrictions we expected to encounter, we do not believe that we could have presented an experience worthy of what Sonus stands for. Safety comes first and so we have made the tough decision to postpone to the week from August 21st – August 25th 2022,” organisers said.