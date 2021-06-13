Cancel
Hoover, AL

Alabama TV news anchor, former Crimson Tide football player found dead, police say

By associatedpress
Posted by 
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vqoQ_0aTAZ3kt00

A veteran TV news anchor and former University of Alabama football player has died, police in Alabama and the station he worked for said.

Christopher Sign’s work “will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity,” said WBMA-TV Vice President and General Manager Eric Land.

The station said Sign had turned down a national network position to return to Hoover in 2017 after 13 years in Phoenix, Arizona.

He made the decision for his wife and their three sons, the station’s obituary said.

“That decision put him in a place where he could see his boys off to school in the mornings, watch them play baseball in the evenings, and take them fishing on the weekends,” it said.

Sign had started at the station, also called ABC 33/40, as a reporter in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Sign played football at Alabama in the 1990s under coach Gene Stallings.

Hoover police told Al.com that the death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. Sign was found dead at his home Saturday morning, Hoover police told Al.com.

Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com
