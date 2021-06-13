TrueLab mixes fruity cocktails Aussie-style in fourth YG Masters effort: Crazy Mix

The Magnificent Trufflepigs is an indie story-heavy adventure game, developed by Thunkd and published by AMC. It launched June 2nd, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch and PC. As soon as you begin the game, a few things are very apparent. It is incredibly beautiful. You play on an abandoned countryside farm in a fictional rural town called Stanning. The site is being sold to new owners, and it’s your last chance to explore the decades-old site till it’s likely destroyed. You spend all of your time traveling around various fields, using a metal detector to hunt for possible treasure. Every day during the week Adam checks out a new section with your metal detector. The fields are green, full of plants, and have lots of little details sprinkled everywhere. The skies are blue, there is a lovely breeze, and calm music instantly creates a relaxing atmosphere. Every time you find something in the ground it’s a little exciting to see what you get even if it’s mostly junk.