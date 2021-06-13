The Real Reason Mark Zuckerberg Always Wears The Same Outfit

Mark Zuckerberg is an enigma, and he's become the symbol of what many people don't like about Big Technology. Zuckerberg also has some quirky habits; for example, he always wears the same outfit to the office. Another interesting thing about the Facebook founder and CEO is that he's one of the world's richest men, but his taste in cars is inexpensive, given his vast wealth. According to Entrepreneur, Zuckerberg drives a $30,000 Acura TSX and a Volkswagen Golf GTI.