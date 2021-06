Hey Latin lovers, it's K Marie a white girl in a Hispanic world! Im sure when you saw the title of this article saying "Retired NBA basketball player Carlos Arroyo is now a Reggaeton artist," you were very curious because it sounds so unique. If you are a basketball fanatic, then you probably already know who Carlos Arroyo is, but if you are not a sports fan, then let me give a little background. Carlos Arroyo was born and raised in Fajardo, Puerto Rico and was a very successful NBA star. After graduating from FIU he got signed to the Toronto Rapters, but ended up playing with many teams including the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. But in July of 2016 he announced his retirement from the Puerto Rican national team after playing with them for 15 years.