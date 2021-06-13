Headset Adjustment
Been adjusting headsets for many years - two years ago bought new bearings and all has been fine. Today - headset became loose, the rocking when applying the front brake and pushing fore and aft. (2012 Boardman Team Comp with fsa orbit c 40 headset). Problem is - when the headset top bolt is tighten so the rocking fore and aft just stops - and the two stem bolts are carefully tighten in turn - then the steering is very very stiff (almost dangerous although I went out this morning). When the top bolt is loosened such that the steering is 'a little on the tight side' the whole thing rocks with the front brake applied.forum.bikeradar.com