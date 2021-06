After months of delay, Drake revealed that his highly-anticipated Certified Lover Boy album will be released before the end of summer. In a recent interview, Drizzy confirms that he will be attending the upcoming Murda Mook and Reed Dollaz rap battle, which is set to take place during the Summer Madness event some time later this summer. He first mentions that he’s trying to drop his album so they’ll need to tell him the dates, then he’s informed that the event is scheduled at the end of the summer. “I’ll be there. My album will be out by then,” he replied.