New Concert Announcements (for the week ending June 13th)

In the week’s biggest news, the newly-named-and-located Empire Live (formerly Upstate Concert Hall) continues aggressively booking excellent shows, beginning in August. The Linda’s “Open for Business” series is a powerhouse display of local talent. Troy Music Hall continues to fill out a fall lineup very much worth looking forward to. Frog Alley has both Air Supply and the Little River Band, if you’re feeling a little nostalgic. And a big shout out to Rare Form in Troy, who continues to kill it with their series on the patio.