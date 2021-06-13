Cancel
Music

New Concert Announcements (for the week ending June 13th)

By Mike Stampalia
nippertown.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the week’s biggest news, the newly-named-and-located Empire Live (formerly Upstate Concert Hall) continues aggressively booking excellent shows, beginning in August. The Linda’s “Open for Business” series is a powerhouse display of local talent. Troy Music Hall continues to fill out a fall lineup very much worth looking forward to. Frog Alley has both Air Supply and the Little River Band, if you’re feeling a little nostalgic. And a big shout out to Rare Form in Troy, who continues to kill it with their series on the patio.

