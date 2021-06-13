Cancel
Cotopaxi, CO

In the 1880s, dozens Jews fleeing persecution in Russia landed in the rough Rocky Mountains near Pueblo, Colo. Things didn't go great for them there, but they went on to play a big role in the development of Denver. @CPRNews

Cover picture for the articleSynagogue On The Range: The Farming Colony That Brought Jewish Immigrants To Colorado. In 1882, 63 Russian Jewish immigrants found themselves in the small town of Cotopaxi, Colorado. While their attempts to farm on rocky soil in high elevation were soon deemed fruitless, they left a remarkable impact on the state and helped to carve out a space for Jewish immigrants in the West.

