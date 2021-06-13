Shia LaBeouf Inadvertently Goes Viral on TikTok

Walker Hayes is picking up some great traction on Tik Tok for his new song “Fancy Like!” His EP, “Country Stuff”, was released on June 4th which includes the title track featuring Jake Owen as two other songs with features including “What If We Did” feat. Carly Pearce and “Briefcase” feat. Lori McKenna. But, in just two weeks, Hayes has seen great success with his song “Fancy Like.” The song reached the number one spot on not only the iTunes Country chart, but also on the all genre chart in front of Masked Wolf and Olivia Rodrigo. The song was written by Walker Hayes, Shane Stevens, Josh Jenkins, and Cameron Bartolini and it was produced by Walker Hayes, Joe Thibodeau, and Songland’s own Shane McAnally. The song represents the sweet simple life that they Hayes’ family has and he considers this song his favorite on the EP. In just three days, the up and coming country star received over four million views on a dance featuring one of his daughters! The dance is quickly becoming a trend with over 800 videos of fans and other Tik Tok influencers re-creating the dance. Going viral on TikTok seems to be the goal for a lot of country artists right now and we are 100% on board with it! Check out the video HERE!