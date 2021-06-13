Cancel
Pasadena, CA

Shia LaBeouf Inadvertently Goes Viral on TikTok

By Jacklyn Krol
97.5 KISS FM
 8 days ago
Shia LaBeouf is now TikTok famous. On Saturday (June 12), TikTok user @Kaylimadisyn uploaded a video of the actor singing "Happy Birthday" to a fellow restaurant customer while eating breakfast in a California restaurant. In just 24 hours, the video already had over 3.6 million views. "When you go out...

Pasco WA
97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

