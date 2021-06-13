Cancel
Cell Phones

Annoying Google app bug delivers bupkis for search results

By Michael Crider
Android Police
Android Police
 7 days ago
Google is a search company. You'd think that it would be focused on the quality of its search over, well, basically everything. But for the last few weeks (at least), a growing number of users are seeing a frequent lack of results in the main Google app when using its search function. It just returns a blank page under the Google logo.

#Google Search#Google App#Google Logo#Search Results
