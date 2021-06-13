Annoying Google app bug delivers bupkis for search results

From time to time news returns to the front page of the news in which they make us rethink to what extent things are going where they should. That just two large companies have absolute control over two application distribution channels, such as Apple and Google, can only cause cases such as the one known in the last hours to occur, and that led Tim Cook to force (presumably ) the search results of certain applications. The iOS App Store is, unlike Android, the only way for iPhone and Apple users to download applications to give more functionality to their terminals, which necessarily leads them to have to find alternatives through their search engine thinking that these are as transparent and credible as we can hope for. And do you think that is what has happened? Apple recommends Apple According to some media, “Apple manipulated the search for the App Store to favor its own applications over the competition”, in a move that was already outlined in some way by the investigation carried out by the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal in 2019. Then, it was clear that when looking for a specific type of app, if there was a similar one to the ones in Cupertino, the first one always appeared in the search results, although it was not the most objective in application of the 42 criteria that, according to those of Tim Cook, apply to everything that is published in his store and that generates a criterion of relevance. This extract from an email sent by Debankur Naskar, Apple’s application search manager, confirms that in order to prioritize the Apple Files app over Dropbox, those automatic criteria that are applied were eliminated to move to a “manual push” that it should allow the search results to be “more relevant now”. That is, indirectly, its cloud storage alternative benefited from one of the most used. This email, which was featured in the Epic vs Apple lawsuit, was forwarded to the CEO of Epic Games (when both companies had a significant business relationship), when the latter searched for Dropbox and came across Files in the first place. What’s more, in a previous email, the head of the Fortnite creator company complained in surprise that how it was possible that Dropbox was not even “visible on the first page”. Apple has explained that these results were produced by including the word” Dropbox “in the Files metadata, so as a result the Cupertino app was always ahead of the, say, original. Now, what about how was it possible that Dropbox did not even appear among the first results?