It's not every day that a double world champion praises you like this, @GeorgeRussell63 😉👊#F1

Free follow Three has been confirming what was already seen in Friday’s classes. Kind of it has been potential to intuit the place every one can be, though in addition they left some unknowns that would solely be solved for the time being of fact on this incredible classification of the 2021 F1 French GP. And that is just the start of the great weekend with a race the place it might even rain tomorrow, though it isn’t a really certain factor. What it does appear is that temperatures will drop considerably, which might have an effect on sure groups …