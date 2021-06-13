Prioritizing Equity: Celebrating & Reflecting During Pride Month

The choice to come out as a member of the transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary (TGNCNB) community, especially as a young person, is a hefty one. In a historically transphobic nation, TGNCNB youth must weigh the alarming possibilities of familial rejection and even potential homelessness should they decide to come out to their loved ones. This year alone, over 140 pieces of harmful legislation against the TGNCNB community are either in process or already passed across the country. Now more than ever, it is the responsibility of LGBTQ and TGNCNB allies to educate themselves on the community in order to make coming out a safe act for younger members of the community. It is essential to remember that efforts to support TGNCNB youth on their journeys should be year-round, not just during Pride Month. True allyship persists over time and requires practice.