Prioritizing Equity: Celebrating & Reflecting During Pride Month

AMA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Pride Month, Kameryn Lee, MD, joins Aletha Maybank, MD, for a special Prioritizing Equity discussion on what physicians can do to best support and center the voices of LGBTQ patients while continuing to advance health equity. Panel. Kameryn Lee, MD, MSPH, FACOG—Vice president of medical affairs and health equity...

www.ama-assn.org
Homelessnglcc.org

Supporting TGNCNB Youth During Pride Month and Beyond

The choice to come out as a member of the transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary (TGNCNB) community, especially as a young person, is a hefty one. In a historically transphobic nation, TGNCNB youth must weigh the alarming possibilities of familial rejection and even potential homelessness should they decide to come out to their loved ones. This year alone, over 140 pieces of harmful legislation against the TGNCNB community are either in process or already passed across the country. Now more than ever, it is the responsibility of LGBTQ and TGNCNB allies to educate themselves on the community in order to make coming out a safe act for younger members of the community. It is essential to remember that efforts to support TGNCNB youth on their journeys should be year-round, not just during Pride Month. True allyship persists over time and requires practice.
Shenandoah, VANBC 29 News

Shenandoah LGBTQ Center celebrates Pride Month

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - “Pride month began in commemoration of the Stonewall Riots in 1969, which were led by Black transwomen of color. It is a celebration of the LGBTQ community and their visibility and their resilience,” Emily Sproul, the executive director of the Shenandoah Valley LGBTQ Center, explained. June...
Oregon, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Oregonians celebrate Pride Month with community event

LGBTQ Oregonians, and the families and neighbors that support them, got their chance to celebrate Pride Month over the weekend. The Oregon Allies group organized its second annual Stand-Up and Lean-In event, which took place at Waterman Triangle Park, 121 Janesville St., where hundreds attended Saturday, June 5. The organizers...
Lifestyletribuneledgernews.com

Support brands with LGBTQ+ founders during Pride Month

Jun. 6—June is Pride Month, and you'll notice this is when every beauty brand seems to release its rainbow products, proclaiming solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. However, it rarely lasts beyond 30 days. Limited-edition collections help sell products for these brands. They then make the (usually) 10% donation and move...
Healthhealthnewshub.org

Feeling Love, And Understanding, During Pride Month

Feeling proud is an essential component of good mental health and, as the world celebrates Pride Month, Dr. Laura Saunders of the Institute of Living (IOL) urged people to stoke their own sense of pride and that of others. Pride Month celebrates the LGBTQ community, many of whom have struggled...
PoliticsPosted by
Kansas City, Missouri

Pride month highlights equity and inclusion work

The Progress Pride Flag flying over KCMO City Hall this month symbolizes the city’s commitment to equity and inclusion for the entire LGBTQ+ community, and it’s just one of several significant steps the City is taking to support equity for our residents and employees:. First Pride Progress flag-raising at City...
Societysalesforce.com

Out at Work: Salesforce Employees Celebrate Pride Month

Salesforce celebrates Pride Month globally every June. Traditionally there are parades, events, and large gatherings, but Pride looks a little different this year as we continue working to get back to “normal” after the COVID-19 pandemic. And while progress has been made for LGBTQ+ rights since the Stonewall Uprising in...
Societyhiplatina.com

Latinx Entrepreneurs to Know and Support During Pride Month

Pride month is in full effect and there are many ways to support the LGBTQ community, not only this month but all year round. Not only are members of the LGBTQ community standing up for what they believe in by participating in marches and various organizations, but they are spreading their love and support for one another through their art, personal experiences, and entrepreneurship. Nathalie Huerta owns and operates the first queer gym in the United States and transformation coach Harry Lopez is guiding fellow Latinos on how to be successful and love themselves. In honor of Pride, we have rounded up eight Latinx LGBTQ entrepreneurs to support.
MilitaryDayton Daily News

Wright-Patterson celebrates Pride Month

The diversity of both civilians and service members throughout the Department of Defense is celebrated in June, more commonly known as Pride Month. Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month was chosen to be recognized this month to commemorate the June 1969 riots at the Stonewall Inn in New York. The Stonewall Riots became the catalyst for the gay-rights movement in the United States and around the world to achieve equality and opportunities.
Monroe County, FLkeysweekly.com

TRANSGENDER GRADUATE GETS SUPPORT DURING PRIDE MONTH

A small scholarship ceremony took place on June 2 at the beginning of Pride month. This was not an unusual occurrence, considering that Florida Keys’ high schools held similar celebrations a few days prior. But this gathering at Keys Weekly’s Tavernier office was intimate, with little fanfare and just four...
Rowlett, TXPosted by
Audacy

Rowlett divided over how to celebrate Pride Month

The city of Rowlett is divided over how to celebrate Pride Month. Supporters of the LGBTQ community faced off with faith leaders at the city council meeting last night over whether the city’s water tower should be illuminated in rainbow colors in celebration of Pride Month. The Mayor gave the...
Societyazednews.com

A conversation with Alayna during Pride Month

If you’re not sure of the origins of this celebration, here’s a quick history lesson from the Library of Congress:. Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. The Stonewall Uprising was a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States…Today, celebrations include pride parades, picnics, parties, workshops, symposia and concerts, and LGBTQ Pride Month events that attract millions of participants around the world. Memorials are held during this month for those members of the community who have been lost to hate crimes or HIV/AIDS. The purpose of the commemorative month is to recognize the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally.
Health ServicesMedscape News

Transgender-Competent Health Care: Lessons From the Community

Jesse P. Zatloff, MPH; Silke A. von Esenwein, PhD; Sarah C. Cook, MD; Jason S. Schneider, MD; J. Sonya Haw, MD. Objectives: Transgender (trans) individuals experience high discrimination levels when accessing medical and mental health care, resulting in poorer health outcomes compared with the general population and other minority populations. A community-based research design was used to elicit direct input from the trans community about critical trans-knowledgeable care components to address these disparities. The data collection included several focus groups with individuals recruited from the trans community. The information from this research guided the opening of the Gender Center, a centralized, multidisciplinary center of care for trans individuals within an urban safety-net hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.
Public HealthPosted by
IE Voice

Op-Ed: California Health Equity Fund Will Improve Health and Resilience Through Healthy Food Systems

Access to healthy food systems impacts every aspect of our lives. When hungry stomachs diminish students’ ability to focus, learn, and retain information, their education suffers. In adults, lack of access to nutritious foods leads to overall poor health and chronic illnesses such as heart disease, hypertension and type 2 diabetes – negatively impacting their ability to work and provide for their families.
Businessaithority.com

Vizient Announces New Membership Agreement with Leading Academic Health System

Vizient Inc. announced that Duke University Health System and Duke University has joined the company as a member. The new membership agreement significantly expands the scope of their current work with the company to now include full use of Vizient’s market-leading contract portfolio, an array of analytics solutions and services in addition to advisory resources aimed at helping them achieve their savings and performance improvement goals.
HealthHealthcare IT News

CIOs tackle barriers to innovation, telehealth integration, analytics and more

Structural, non-technical barriers to innovation are a big reason why technical innovation is so challenging. The need to quickly integrate telemedicine, and an opportunity for a better patient care model, caused a digital transformation roadmap to get accelerated. The COVID-19 crisis put a laser focus on how apparent it is that data and advanced analytics can be powerful weapons in the fight against pandemics.