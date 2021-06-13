State Troopers Investigating Fatal Crash – Greenville

Greenville – The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred earlier this morning. At approximately 7:07 a.m. on Sunday June 13, 2021, a 66-year-old Wilmington man was operating a 2004 Nissan Titan Pickup Truck southbound on Barley Mill Road (Rt. 141) in the left lane approaching the intersection of Montchanin Road (Rt. 100). A 37-year-old Middletown woman was operating a 2002 Nissan Altima westbound on Montchanin Road approaching the intersection of Barley Mill Road. The intersection is controlled by a traffic control signal. The traffic signal for Barley Mill Road was green in both direction and the traffic signal for Montchanin Road was red. The Nissan Altima failed to stop for the red traffic signal and proceeded into the intersection. As a result, the front of the Nissan Titan Pickup Truck collided with the right side of the Altima in the intersection. After the initial collision, both vehicles were redirected in a northwest direction and the pickup truck overturned onto its roof. The Altima rotated 180 degrees and came to a stop on the northwest side of the roadway.